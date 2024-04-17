Fire And Ice Hockey Game Raises Money For MILES

Last week Seth Andregg, representing Lakewood Firefighters Local 382, presented a check for $2,908 to the Lakewood High MILES (Moving to Independent Learning for Employment & Success) unit for use for their programming needs. The money was raised from the annual Fire and Ice charity hockey game last month of the firefighters versus LHS current players and alumni. We are so grateful for our first responders' commitment to our community and students! Thank you!