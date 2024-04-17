Dr. G's Ranger Round Up: Softball And Baseball

SOFTBALL April 13: Rangers vs Rocky River

Senior ace Mia Carroll-Greeves struck out 14 on her way to a complete game win over Rocky River. Sister Gaby plated the first run—Madison Comer, who doubled-- for the Rangers with a sharp single to right, and Mia drove in the other with a single to center. Senior shortstop Emily Potoczak made a diving catch of a short fly ball to preserve the lead late in the game (6th inning). The Ranger are now 5-0 in the GLC and 6-3 overall.

BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL April 9: Rangers vs Westlake When sophomore Cooper Russell walked off Westlake with a lightning bolt to left, he finished a dramatic comeback for the Lakewood Rangers (7-1). Cooper's heroics were only possible due to some great defense and solid pitching that kept Lakewood close until the bats came to life in the 6th. Tonight's was a deeply satisfying team win.

Starter Logan Ellis allowed two runs (one earned) in 5 strong innings, while reliever and winning pitcher Mikey Klasa pitched two scoreless innings, including a dominating 7th. Freshman 3rd baseman Riley Verderber cut down a runner at the plate and made another fine play which held a potential run at third. Left fielder Keegan Schroeder and catcher Leo Soneson also made key defensive plays for the Rangers. Leo sparked the two run game tying rally in the 6th with a single in what was one of the best at-bats of the season, then scored the tying run on a clutch 2-strike, two run RBI single by Drew Jablonowski.

To start the 7th, Logan Ellis blasted a long double to left center, and after Mikey and Petter Checkett reached on a walk and hit by pitch, Cooper worked the count to 3 and 2 before his full contact smash to left field. The softball team also beat Westlake--look for that story a bit later--in what was a great night on the diamonds for the Rangers. Two community teams competed fiercely today, but happily the Purple and Gold prevailed. Kudos to Coach Graves, his staff and the entire squad. There was all kinds of lightning in the 44107 tonight. Long Live Lakewood.

SOFTBALL: Rangers vs Valley Forge



The diamonds were shining in Lakewood today, as players from all classes pitched the Softball and Baseball Rangers to victories. North of LHS, sophomore Ella Bower and senior Mia Carroll-Greeves pitched the Softball team to a double header sweep of Valley Forge. Mia's gem was a 5 inning perfect game.



BASEBALL: Rangers vs Fairview



South of LHS, freshman Riley Verderber and junior Peter Checkett pitched well in Lakewood Baseball's 9-3 win over Fairview. Both teams won with contributions from numerous players.



The JV softball squad was idle, but the freshman and JV Baseball teams beat Bay Village and St. Ignatius respectively. That's 5-0 on a brisk Saturday for two community programs that develop their own players. Long Live Lakewood.





April 1: Rangers vs Eastlake North



Lakewood is now 4-0 after a 2-0 win over Eastlake North today at the frigid Ranger baseball field. Starter Leo Soneson pitched 6 scoreless innings for the win, with Peter Checkett closing for the save in her first varsity action on the mound. Andrew Krankowski had a hit and an RBI, with runs scored by Cooper Russell and Nick Hart. Both Cooper and Nick made fine defensive plays in the seventh to help snuff out a 7th inning Eastlake rally. Ronan Johnson also had a good play earlier.



Today was once again a fine team effort for the Purple and Gold. Long Live Lakewood.