Downtown Lakewood Celebrates The Return Of The Beloved Spring Stroll: A Unique Brunch Crawl And Arts Experience

The Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance is thrilled to announce the return of the Downtown Lakewood Spring Stroll on Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Following the overwhelming success of last year's event, the Spring Stroll is back to offer a unique blend of culinary delights and artistic exploration, all in support of the vibrant local business community in historic Downtown Lakewood.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring this event back for another year,” shared Nancy Hedberg, RN, MSN, of Lakewood Family Health Center and a lead organizer for the event. “The Spring Stroll is a celebration of everything that makes Downtown Lakewood such a special place - our businesses, our artists, and our wonderfully vibrant community."

This year's Spring Stroll invites attendees to embark on a brunch crawl unlike any other, featuring an expanded lineup of local businesses each offering delectable brunch items paired with engaging arts experiences. Participants will have the opportunity to explore at least 16 stops throughout Downtown Lakewood, from beloved eateries to cultural gems like the Lakewood Public Library.

"We've crafted an event that goes beyond the traditional brunch crawl. The Spring Stroll not only entertains but also fosters a strong sense of community and mutual support among businesses and artists alike,” said Stephanie Flask, Financial Advisor at Edward Jones and a lead organizer for the event.

Tickets for the event are priced at $45, with 100% of the proceeds going to support the Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance (DLBA). Geoff Mathias, Owner of Sauced Taproom & Kitchen and President of the DLBA, highlighted the importance of the event: "Supporting small businesses is at the heart of what we do at the DLBA. The Spring Stroll exemplifies our commitment to not only supporting the Downtown Lakewood business community but also to providing an engaging, enjoyable experience for everyone involved.”

The event is for individuals aged 21 and over and will take place rain or shine.

How to Get Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the Eventbrite link on our Facebook event page, or in-person at Lion and Blue during their normal business hours. For more information and to buy tickets, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/6661689610599851/.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to explore Downtown Lakewood, enjoy a variety of brunch items, and experience the arts in a whole new way. Join us in supporting the local businesses and artists that make our community thrive.

Event Details:

Downtown Lakewood Spring Stroll

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024

Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Location: Downtown Lakewood, OH

Tickets: $45

Contact:

For press inquiries and further information, please contact Stephanie Flask (stephanie.flask@edwardjones.com) and Nancy Hedberg (hedbern@ccf.org).

Erin Vokes is the Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Vaux, a woman-owned and operated web design and marketing firm.