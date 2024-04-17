Coal Bailouts, Fracked Parks & Solar Bans: Happy Earth Month From Ohio

As we observe Earth Month, a time dedicated to celebrating and nurturing our planet, it's increasingly important to scrutinize the actions and policies that impact our environmental future, especially at the state level. Recent developments in Ohio paint a concerning picture of environmental policy that prioritizes fossil fuel interests over the preservation of natural resources and public health.

Ohio now allows fracking in state parks and wildlife areas, a decision that has sparked significant controversy and concern among environmentalists and Ohio communities. The passage of House Bill 507 in December 2021 mandates state agencies to allow fracking on Ohio public lands, fundamentally altering the stewardship of lands that include state parks, forests, wildlife areas, historical sites, and more. Late last year, drilling operations were approved at Salt Fork State Park, Valley Run Wildlife Area, and Zepernick Wildlife Area, allowing for oil and gas development underneath these precious resources.

These actions come amidst a backdrop of legislative decisions that have not only subsidized aging coal and nuclear plants via House Bill 6 but have also imposed restrictive laws on wind and solar energy development, effectively stifling Ohio's potential for a cleaner energy future. The juxtaposition of subsidizing outdated coal energy while imposing barriers to renewable energy, coupled with opening public lands to fracking, underscores a stark contradiction in Ohio's approach to energy and environmental policy.

The implications of allowing fracking in public parks and promoting natural gas as a "green" energy source are multifaceted. While natural gas is often touted for its lower carbon emissions compared to coal, the environmental impacts of fracking ”such as potential water contamination, air pollution, and contribution to climate change”raise significant concerns that our leaders have completely ignored. These concerns are amplified when such activities are permitted on public lands designated for conservation and recreation.

The Ohio state legislature is directly responsible for this regressive approach to energy policy. Its decisions reflect a disregard for economic opportunity, environmental protection, and community health.

This Earth Month, as we contemplate our collective responsibility to protect and preserve our planet, it becomes clear that Ohio needs better leadership committed to reversing these detrimental policies. For the state to reclaim its place as an innovator and leader in the energy sector, urgent legislative reform is required to remove barriers to renewable energy development and to reassess the state's energy subsidies.

Ohio's future prosperity, environmental health, and position in the clean energy economy depend on it.

Tristan Rader is a Lakewood City Councilman and Ohio Director for Solar United Neighbors. He is currently the Democratic Nominee for State Representative in House District 13. He is a Kent State grad and holds a Master's of Public Administration from Cleveland State. He lives on St. Charles Ave. with his wife, Caitlin.