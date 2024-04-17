City Hall Observed

The Public Safety Committee, Finance Committee and City Council met on Monday, April 15th.

At the Public Safety meeting, Assistant Director - Planning and Development, David Baas presented the latest version of the Active Transportation Plan and accompanying Safe Streets for All (SS4A) Plan. The plan was partially developed around goals from the Community Vision such as:

Build and maintain infrastructure to support active lifestyles.

Make transportation decisions that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote wellness.

Expand the dedicated bicycle network city-wide.

Improve and maintain the existing transportation infrastructure considering universal design, affordability, and environmental impact.

Adopt “vision zero” goal to reduce motor-vehicle related deaths to zero.

The committee agreed to recommend the plans to the full Council for a vote.

The Finance Committee heard a presentation from Finance Director, Peter Rancatore, regarding 3 proposed pieces of legislation relevant to the collection of taxes. They outline the need and ability to collect taxes as well as receive the funds promptly from the county so they can be invested. All three were recommended to the full council.

At the City Council meeting, all recommended legislation from Public Safety and Finance was adopted.

Public Works Director, Chris Gordon presented a plan to receive a $200,000 grant from the Ohio EPA to purchase and replace 4,630 of the city’s oldest recycling toters for residents. Council approved an additional $50,000 match to complete the transaction.

Fire Chief, Tim Dunphy, presented two grants to council to receive funds from the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Lakewood/Rocky River Rotary. Both were adopted.

Resolutions were also adopted to make April 28th “Workers Memorial Day,” and May 4th-5th “Firefighter Memorial Weekend.”

Two cyclists spoke in support of the Active Transportation Plan and Safe Streets for All Plan. They also urged all present to implement these plans expeditiously and continue to find ways to make Lakewood more bicycle and pedestrian friendly. Many members of council showed support for the 6 cyclists total in attendance and commended their dedication to seeing these plans succeed.