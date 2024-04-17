Church Of The Ascension Flea Market, Bike Rodeo, And Lakewood Bike Registration

Partnering with Bike Lakewood and The Lakewood Police Department

Saturday, May 18th, 11 am to 5 pm, 13216 Detroit Ave. Lakewood, Ohio

Are your closets full? Have your children outgrown their toys? Are there too many purses hanging in your closet? Are you ready to declutter or downsize? Are you a crafter? Are your children hankering to ride about town on their bikes? Do you have a bike that needs to be checked for safety or needs general repairs? Do you have kids and want to join Bike Lakewood for a bike safety course?

You need to come to Church of the Ascension from 11 am until 5 pm on Saturday May 18th. Enjoy a spring day outside on our beautiful idyllic grounds with activities for all ages.

*Bring your treasures and crafts to sell on the large front grounds at Church of the Ascension, right on Detroit Ave., with lots of Lakewood foot traffic. Reserve your table today! Call 216-521-8727 or email secretary@ascension-lakewood.org to make your reservation. Arrive at 10:30 am to set up. A free will offering ($20 suggested) is appreciated but not required. In case of rain the sale will proceed from inside our church hall.

*Bring your Bikes!! Start your family’s summer in bikeable Lakewood with bike safety. Bike Lakewood will host a bike rodeo in one of our three parking lots to teach safety skills. The Bike Rodeo will run from 1 – 2:30 pm. Lakewood Police Safety Officers will be there to register bikes. Free bicycle swag for your children (grades 1 – 6). A bike safety check and simple repair for all will be available through church and community volunteers from 11 to 3pm.

*Arts and Crafts for children in our playground behind the church.

*An inexpensive grilled lunch also will be available.

Join us on our beautiful front lawn and huge property to sell your treasures, teach your children bike safety, meet and register your bikes with the Lakewood Police Officers. Come and enjoy the Lakewood Community, and even check out the Heirloom Plant Sale from 2 - 5 pm at the Lakewood Garden Center next door.

A FULL DAY OF FUN FOR THE COMMUNITY AT CHURCH OF THE ASCENSION.

Church of the Ascension is an Episcopal Church at 13216 Detroit Ave. Lakewood

Keira Dodd is an English teacher, a mother of two girls who attend Lakewood City Schools, and a member of the vestry at Church of the Ascension in Lakewood.