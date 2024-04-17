Celebrating The Week Of The Young Child In Lakewood

As many families in our community know, Lakewood Child Care Center (LCCC) has been caring for children – from newborns to school-agers – for more than 30 years at its 1450 Belle Avenue address. Many of our Center’s earliest children are now grown adults with families of their own.

From April 8-12, LCCC celebrated the Week of the Young Child® with activities, music, art and visits from local elected officials.

The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world's largest early childhood education association. Established more than 50 years ago, the Week of the Young Child® is a week to spotlight public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

“The Center is grateful to call Lakewood home and appreciates the long-standing partnership with the local community,” said Holle Brambrick, director of the 5-Star “Step Up To Quality”-rated Lakewood Child Care Center. “On behalf of our staff, children, and families, I want to extend a thank you to Mayor Megan George, City Council President Sarah Kepple, and City Council Members Tom Bullock and Kyle Baker who visited the Center during the Week of the Young Child to celebrate and read a favorite book with our children.”

According to the National Forum on Early Childhood Policy and Programs, high-quality early childhood programs can yield a $4 – $9 dollar return per $1 invested. Everyone from children and parents to state and local government, taxpayers, and society at large benefit from early childhood programs.

“Preschool-aged children’s brains grow very quickly and are about 90 percent of the size of an adult’s brain by age 6, according to the CDC and Neuropsychology Review,” said Brambrick. “That’s why we are focused on providing the best care beginning with our infants all the way to pre-kindergarten, as children prepare for the transition to elementary school.”

The staff at Lakewood Child Care Center works to foster each child’s social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development, knowing how critical it is for their future success.

“In honor of the Week of the Young Child, Lakewood Child Care Center joins other advocates in continuing to elevate the importance and value of high-quality early childhood education in our community,” said Brambrick. “We look forward to our next 30 years of serving families in Lakewood and beyond.”

Tricia Wisneski is Chair of the Lakewood Childcare Center Board.