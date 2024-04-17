Dive into summer with Bocce! Bocce! at Cove Community Center! Whether you're a seasoned pro or first-timer, join us Wednesdays for night games or Thursdays for daytime fun. Bring friends or come solo, we'll find a team for you!



For details or to sign up, call 216-529-5061 or email nancy.feighan@lakewoodoh.gov.



Let's make this summer memorable with Bocce! Bocce! at Cove!

Nancy Feighan is Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.