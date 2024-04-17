Antonio Condemns Passage of Anti-Trans Administrative Rules

On April 16th, I condemned the passage of several administrative rules that would unnecessarily ban gender reassignment surgery on minors, even though such surgeries have never taken place in Ohio.



“The passage of these rules is unnecessary, confusing and will drive away young people and businesses from our state,” said Antonio. “Ohio cannot truly be a welcoming state while we continue to stigmatize marginalized Ohioans and take away a family’s right to make their own health care decisions.”



Rules 3701-59-06 and 3701-83-60 would ban the operation of gender reassignment surgery on minors. Gender reassignment surgery has never been completed on a minor in Ohio, meaning this rule will further spread untrue and harmful beliefs about the state of gender-affirming care in Ohio.