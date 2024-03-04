West Shore Meals On Wheels Reduces Meal Pricing

The last several years have been full of news about skyrocketing food costs. Even through these inflationary times, West Shore Meals On Wheels managed for the last 12 years to hold meal pricing steady at $8 per day ($4 per cold lunch and $4 per hot dinner).

Beginning January 1, 2024, the Executive Board voted to REDUCE daily meal pricing to $7 per day ($3 for cold lunch and $4 for hot dinner).

This benefit to our recipients would not be possible without the efforts of our Fairview Park and Rocky River Kitchen head cooks, who work tirelessly to control food costs. Our volunteers donate their time and expertise to prepare and deliver delicious meals every day, and our corporate and individual donors continually provide food and funds to help our organization thrive for residents of Fairview Park, Lakewood and Rocky River.

For more information on becoming a West Shore Meals On Wheels recipient, or to inquire about volunteering or donating, please contact the West Shore Meals on Wheels website at www.WestShoreMOW.org or call each individual kitchen. The Rocky River-Lakewood kitchen can be reached at 440-333-6298. The Fairview Park kitchen phone number is 440-331-3842.

John Becker is retired from a career in fresh food manufacturing. He is now a volunteer for West Shore Meals On Wheels.