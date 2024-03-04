Upcoming Events At Lakewood Public Library

Lakewood Public Cinema Documentary- Eclipse Over America

Presented by Rita Chahda

Sunday, April 7, 2024

2:00 p.m. (60 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

Join us for a special visit by Lakewood High School science teacher, Rita Chahda, as she gives us an informative overview of the April 8th eclipse, the first total solar eclipse visible over Lakewood since 1806, followed with a screening of Nova’s Eclipse Over America. The film documents the events surrounding the August 21, 2017, path of totality for both scientists and the public, while explaining the significance of this once in a lifetime phenomenon. Free eclipse glasses will be available after the documentary while supplies last.

Film- Casablanca (1942)

Presented by Terry Meehan

Saturday April 13, 2024

6:00 p.m. (102 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

Filmed and set during World War II, Casablanca focuses on an American expatriate (Humphrey Bogart) who must choose between his love for a woman (Ingrid Bergman) and helping her resistance-leader husband (Paul Henreid) to escape from Vichy-controlled Casablanca. Particularly memorable is the "duel of the anthems" between the German officers and the patrons of Rick’s Café.

Presentation- Cleveland Metroparks History: The Early Years

Presented by Judy MacKeigan

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Learn how our beloved Emerald Necklace evolved from an idea to reality with Judy MacKeigan, writer and historian at the Cleveland Metroparks. Follow the park's history as it blossomed in the 1920s, survived the Great Depression, fought through World War II and met new challenges in the 1950s.