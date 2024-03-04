Starr Gazer

APRIL

ARIES: It’s all about the Ram. The Sun has landed in your house of personality. The Solar Eclipse brings changes into your life; it will be the catalyst that paves the way for a new you.

TAURUS: The Bull's got something hidden up its sleeve; the Solar Eclipse will shine the light on that, & then you'll have to come out of hiding. No more staying in the Bull Pen for you.

GEMINI: This month, the Twins have double the pleasure or double the trouble; it's up to you to see how you roll with it. The eclipse is shaking up your world of friendships & organizations.

CANCER: The Crab is making some bold moves in the career sector. The eclipse makes you examine what stays and what has to go. You've got too many irons in the pot; scale back.

LEO: The Solar Eclipse has the Lion/Lioness looking into foreign affairs; maybe you're thinking it's time to get out of the Jungle & spend time somewhere on a sandy beach sipping a pina colada.

VIRGO: Virgo, the Solar Eclipse is shining on transformation. It's time to examine the deeper issues. The Sun may shine on the outside, but you’ll need to delve much further down.

LIBRA: The eclipse is shining on Libra’s house of personal/business partnerships. You may be wondering if you're ready for a change. Don't worry; you don't have to choose; the eclipse will do it for you.

SCORPIO: The Scorpion must put away that Stinger if you want your health to have the regenerative powers you're known for. The eclipse is causing you to take a hard look at that.

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur needs to come out of the forest & see the trees. Use a little bit of creativity & you'll find a way out of the darkness into the light; the eclipse is shining the way.

CAPRICORN: The Goat is taking a rest off the mountain, and the eclipse is shining on your area of home and family. If changes need to be made, the eclipse no doubt will let you know!

AQUARIUS: My dear Aquarian, the eclipse is hitting your house of siblings' communication & local travel. If you’ve thought of doing some short-term teaching or learning, now is the time to hit the books.

PISCES: The Solar Eclipse has landed in Fish’s Lake. Changes need to be made in your financial house. You can’t swim away from this one; keep what supports your core values & beliefs.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com