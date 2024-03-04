Neighborhood Watch
As those who overwinter here,
I fill the feeders in my yard
For hungry birds who wander far
And those companioning near
That they and those together flock
In browns and grays and muted tones
With colorful and foreign stocks
Behind this row of modest homes.
All day I watch for one or two,
Quick of wing and bright of hue
Who flash of yellow, orange, blue
Red, or green in passing through
And as they land or as they fly
In local or exotic guise,
I watch for something bold and new
As my neighbors watch there too.
Mark Herron is a part-time writer, information professional, and proud parent of two children! He has been a resident of Cleveland's greater west-side community for over 20 years.
Mark Herron
