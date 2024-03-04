Neighborhood Watch

As those who overwinter here,

I fill the feeders in my yard

For hungry birds who wander far

And those companioning near



That they and those together flock

In browns and grays and muted tones

With colorful and foreign stocks

Behind this row of modest homes.



All day I watch for one or two,

Quick of wing and bright of hue

Who flash of yellow, orange, blue

Red, or green in passing through



And as they land or as they fly

In local or exotic guise,

I watch for something bold and new

As my neighbors watch there too.

Mark Herron is a part-time writer, information professional, and proud parent of two children! He has been a resident of Cleveland's greater west-side community for over 20 years.