Magician Mark Paskell To Headline Centering Space Gala

Las Vegas magic is coming to Lakewood on June 8, when Mark Paskell takes the stage at Lakewood Catholic Academy for the Centering Space Magical Journey Gala fundraiser.

Paskell turned professional at the age of 15, and by age 20, was working in Las Vegas. Later he expanded his repertoire to include entertaining both private and corporate clients, such as Steven Spielberg, John Travolta and many Fortune 500 clients, at a variety of private events.

“Mark is an amazing magician and entertainer,” said Betsy Nero, director at Centering Space. “We are so thrilled that he offered to perform at this benefit for us. He has been an inspiration and has provided a lot of encouragement and support in the planning process.”

The fundraiser, which takes place on June 8 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, live music, silent and live auctions, a 50/50 raffle and a performance by Paskell on the LCA stage. All the proceeds will go directly to ensuring the continued ministry of Centering Space to the people of Northeast Ohio.

Located on the shores of Lake Erie next to Lakewood Park, Centering Space is a peaceful and inclusive space where people are invited to attend regular prayer hours each week or select from a wide variety of programs throughout the year.

Although prayer, meditation and contemplation are often components of Centering Space’s offerings, the focus of the programs covers a wide range of subjects and experiences, including photography, nature, biblical studies, spiritual dance, music, poetry, drumming, grief, Taizé and the exploration of a variety of religious traditions, writers and philosophies.

Founded in 2003 by the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine, Centering Space was created to provide a space where people could gather in community to deepen their spirituality and discern a course of action in times of transition, triggered by losing a loved one, changing careers or experiencing a major life passage.

“We have people who are dedicated to their faith community, go to church, and volunteer within their church community,” said Nero. “Our offerings enhance their personal prayer. But we also have people who have fallen away from a faith community. They take their spiritual life seriously and they enjoy praying in community. It’s inspiring.”

Tickets to the Centering Space’s Magical Journey Gala 2024 can be purchased online at ourmagicaljourney.org or by calling (216) 228-7451.

To learn more about Mark Paskell, check out this website: https://www.markpaskell.com/

Syndie Eardly is a career journalist and marketing professional, with more than 30 years experience writing for weekly and legal newspapers, as well as B-to-B professional publications for the real estate and mortgage industries. She is a freelance writer located in Lakewood, Ohio, and a volunteer at the Centering Space Retreat Center in Lakewood.