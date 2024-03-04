Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Just Baby 'N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. The focus is on rhymes, songs, finger plays and exploring short books together. Registration is required. Register for each session separately.

April 1- April 25, 2024

Main Library-

Mondays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays-10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch-

Thursdays- 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler. This pre-school story time is ideal for walkers, new talkers, and learning early literacy skills. You and your toddler and preschoolers will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. No registration is required.

March 4- April 25, 2024

Main Library:

Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch:

Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Pajama Party

For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child

Make the Library a part of your bedtime routine with an evening story time. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and bring their stuffed animal friends to snuggle. Join us as we wind down for the night. You and your children will enjoy short books, songs and rhymes. The focus is on skills with your participation as a model. No registration is required.

March 4- April 23, 2024

Mondays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Galaxy Slime

For Students in First through Fifth Grade. Galaxies look like sparkly streaks and swirls in the night sky when viewed from here on Earth. They are made of millions or even billions of stars! Make your own colorful, sparkly galaxy slime using glue, cornstarch, food colors and glitter. Come join the slimy fun! Free eclipse glasses will be available at the program while supplies last. Registration is required.

Friday, April 5, 2024 from 4:00pm-5:00 pm in the Main Library Activity Room.

Rover Races

Learn how we use rovers to explore other worlds. Participants work in teams to model the process for communicating with a rover on Mars, to build programming skills and understand the effects of time-delay. Free eclipse glasses will be available at the program while supplies last. Registration is required.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Space is the Place: Celebrate the Eclipse! Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time

Come to this Special Family Weekend Wonder that celebrates our full solar eclipse. Enjoy eclipse and space themed stories, a craft and pick up a pair of solar eclipse glasses for joining us.No registration required.

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 10:30am and 7:00pm

Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 10:30 am and 2:00 pm

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 2:00pm

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.