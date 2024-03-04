Healthy Lakewood Foundation’s Community Grants Process Opens On April 8th

Healthy Lakewood Foundation will accept applications for its Community Grants funding process from April 8 through May 10, 2024. Community Grants support organizational programming, projects and initiatives that seek to address critical needs, build community connections, address disparities, and improve the quality of our public and living spaces, with a priority on:

Food insecurity and access to affordable high-quality food.

and access to affordable high-quality food. Social and community support networks as safeguards against stress and discrimination.

as safeguards against stress and discrimination. Access to early childhood education programs and services.

programs and services. Affordable and safe housing, access to transportation, and safety in and access to public spaces within Lakewood.

Additionally, specific populations in Lakewood are prioritized in this funding, including children and youth, low-income older adults, single-parent heads of households, and immigrants and refugees.

Grant funding ranges between $10,000 - $40,000.

Non-profits and fiscally sponsored organizations are encouraged to review the application process and guidelines on HLF’s website at https://healthylakewoodfoundation.org/community-grants/