Happening At The Lakewood Family Room In April

Birth & Beyond

This in-person class is designed to help you prepare for the journey of pregnancy, birth and beyond. Whether you’re a first-time parent or adding to your family, our knowledgeable Birth and Postpartum Doula and Lactation Counselor, Kristen Bindel will provide valuable information and support to guide you through this exciting time. This is a FREE birth class funded by a grant from the Healthy Lakewood Foundation. The 3 part class will be offered throughout the year with the first session taking place on April 10, April 24, and May 8 from 5-7:30 PM at the Lakewood Family Room in Cove Community Center. Registration is required. Call 216-529-5018 or email Jessica.parker@lakewoodoh.net for more information.

Newborn & Infant Support

Once your baby has arrived you are bound to have questions. We feel that all mothers should be supported with grace and understanding during this first vulnerable year. Come as you are and find expert support and guidance as well as friendships that can last a lifetime. This drop in group is just that. Come when you can, no need to register. Kristen Bindel, Doula and Lactation Counselor, facilitates this group for all new parents and their babies every Wednesday morning from 10 am to Noon.

Morning Drop In Play

The Lakewood Family Room is the perfect place to let your child play in a cozy, friendly, safe environment while you meet your neighbors! Grab a cup of coffee while your little one plays with blocks, trucks, dolls, puzzles, and more. No registration is required. Tuesday mornings are for reserved for those 3 and under while Thursdays are for babies to big kids (0-5)! Doors open 9 to 11 AM.

Afternoon Drop In Play

The Lakewood Family Room opens three afternoons a week for all ages. Best suited for children under the age of 8, the room is set up for the same sort of exploratory play that we have in the mornings. Whether you have a baby or a toddler or need somewhere to spend the hours between school and dinner, join us to unwind. Mondays 3 – 6 PM, Tuesdays and Thursdays 3 – 5 PM. Please note there will not be programming on April 8.

Learn Thru Play

Each Friday, the Lakewood Family Room is filled with learning activities in disguise! These play based opportunities are centered around monthly themes and invite you and your child to explore together while strengthening basic literary, math, science, and art skills. No worksheets here! Just easy activities that you can recreate at home. Excellent for preschool aged, but open to babies and toddlers as well. No registration required. 9:30 to 11 AM.

Jessica Parker is the Program Manager at Lakewood Family Room.