Eclipse Information

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will take place where the moon completely blocks the sun for nearly four minutes. Lakewood and a large portion of Northeast Ohio sit in the path of totality for this event, which means that we have front-row seats to one of nature’s most amazing phenomena.

Some quick reminders: Make sure that you have eclipse viewing glasses certified to ISO 12312-2 standards. Improperly viewing an eclipse can cause permanent damage to your eyes.

The timing of the eclipse for the Cleveland area is as follows:

Eclipse starts: 1:59 p.m. EDT Totality begins: 3:13 p.m. EDT. Maximum totality: 3:15 p.m. EDT. Totality ends: 3:17 p.m. EDT Eclipse ends: 4:28 p.m. EDT.

Lakewood City Hall and the Lakewood Municipal Court will be closed to the public beginning at 12:00 PM on Monday, April 8th.

The Lakewood Police Department will not be enforcing the rush hour parking restrictions (Monday-Friday 7:00 am-9:30 am & 4:00 pm-6:30 pm) on April 8th. Enforcement will resume on Tuesday, April 9th.

In anticipation of the influx of people and traffic, we want to make sure that safety remains at the fore-front for our residents and visitor alike. As such, the following rules will be in place on Monday, April 8, 2024.