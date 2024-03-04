Eclipse Information
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will take place where the moon completely blocks the sun for nearly four minutes. Lakewood and a large portion of Northeast Ohio sit in the path of totality for this event, which means that we have front-row seats to one of nature’s most amazing phenomena.
Some quick reminders: Make sure that you have eclipse viewing glasses certified to ISO 12312-2 standards. Improperly viewing an eclipse can cause permanent damage to your eyes.
The timing of the eclipse for the Cleveland area is as follows:
Eclipse starts: 1:59 p.m. EDT Totality begins: 3:13 p.m. EDT. Maximum totality: 3:15 p.m. EDT. Totality ends: 3:17 p.m. EDT Eclipse ends: 4:28 p.m. EDT.
Lakewood City Hall and the Lakewood Municipal Court will be closed to the public beginning at 12:00 PM on Monday, April 8th.
The Lakewood Police Department will not be enforcing the rush hour parking restrictions (Monday-Friday 7:00 am-9:30 am & 4:00 pm-6:30 pm) on April 8th. Enforcement will resume on Tuesday, April 9th.
In anticipation of the influx of people and traffic, we want to make sure that safety remains at the fore-front for our residents and visitor alike. As such, the following rules will be in place on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Park Rules for Total Solar Eclipse
The following rules will be in effect at all Lakewood parks on Mon- day, April 8, 2024.
Park Hours
Lakewood Park: Sunrise-11:00 PM
All other parks: Sunrise- one hour after sunset.
April 8, 2024. Any vehicles parked in these lots are subject to towing.
All generators, propane and gas fueled grills are prohibited.
All tents, shelters, and beach umbrellas are prohibited.
Police may conduct searches of bags and containers for reasons of pub- lic safety.
No alcoholic beverages are permit- ted at any time throughout the year.
No personal fireworks. This includes novelty fireworks like spar- klers and smoke bombs.
The sale of items on public property is prohibited.
No overnight camping is permitted.