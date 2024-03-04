Dr. G's Lakewood Ranger Round-Up: Baseball/Softball

March 28: Rangers vs Lake Catholic



To win 1-0 over a strong team like Lake Catholic requires outstanding pitching and solid defense. With Logan Ellis (complete game shutout) in command on the mound and stingy defense, the Lakewood Rangers got just that today, and the result was pleasing to Ranger loyalists. Logan scattered 5 hits and stuck out 7, issued 0 walks and induced many ground balls.



That's where the defense comes in with infielders Riley Verderber, Cooper Russell (who scored the lone run on a Leo Soneson sacrifice fly), Brady Long and Nick Hart making several critical plays each. Peter Checkett was rock solid behind the plate. But it was right fielder Andrew Krankowski who made the play of the game. After a 7th inning leadoff double by the excellent LC pitcher, the next batter hit a short fly ball into no man's land--or so it seemed--in shallow right center. Andrew raced in and made a sliding one handed grab, stifling what could have been a back breaking rally. Logan retired the last two batters on strikes, and the Rangers walked off the field with a 3-0 record in this young season.



This was a very satisfying win for Lakewood, who has had spirited battles for the last two seasons (each team wining a one-run game), the Cougars winning last year. The Lakewood Rangers are young, always play hard and are all from 44107.



Long Live Lakewood.



March 27: Rangers vs Canton Glen Oak



Freshman Riley Verderber threw 3 and 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, leading the Lakewood Rangers (2-0) to a 5-3 win over Canton Glen Oak. Sophomore Nick Hart got his second consecutive save, Lakewood had some solid at bats when it counted most, as the defense was solid and the Rangers once again overcame an early 2-0 deficit. Senior Andrew Krankowski broke a 2-2 tie with a sharp single up the middle in the 5th inning, followed by 6th inning RBI walks from Cooper Russell--who played a strong game at short--and Leo Soneson. Ronan Johnson sparked the Ranger 2 run 6th with a leadoff singe, had two hits, scored a run. Drew Jablonowski had a hit and scored a run.



It was cold, but the Rangers warmed up the fans with a very solid team effort. We have a fabulous new field for a true community based, home town team. Back at it tomorrow vs Lake Catholic. Long Live Lakewood.





March 25: Softball, Rangers vs Bay



The Lakewood Softball and Baseball teams started well today, beat Bay 12-2 and Strongsville respectively. Senior Mia Carroll-Greeves started and got the win--and 4 hits and 4 RBI-- on the North Lot Field. Madison Comer, Emily Gillick and Marissa Showers and Gaby Carroll-Greeves contributed offensively for the Rangers, with Gaby making several fine defensive plays. Ella Bower pitched three strong shutout innings to close it out Lakewood.



March 25: Baseball, Rangers vs Strongsville



Over on the baseball field, pitcher Drew Jablonowski, Michael (W) Klasa and and Nick Hart (S) were rock solid on the mound. Cooper Russell had two RBI, while Logan ellis, Brady Long and Klasa had one each. Andrew Krankowski was 1 for 2 with two walks. Leo Soneson had 2 hits, and Freshman Riley Verderber his first career hit as a Ranger.



Congratulations to both squads--great team effort by both. Great to see all the hard work paying off for all these player that live in our 44107. Long Live Lakewood







