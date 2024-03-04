April Showers And Regional Stormwater Management

Spring precipitation data is critical to track the impacts of rainfall on Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s two major wet-weather programs: Project Clean Lake (our work to reduce Lake Erie combined sewer overflow pollution by 4 billion gallons a year) and the Regional Stormwater Management Program (which addresses intercommunity stream challenges like erosion, flooding, water quality and debris maintenance). For more information on either of these programs, please visit our website, neorsd.org.

Large-scale rain events across Northeast Ohio and NEORSD’s member communities are increasing. The spring season will likely bring increased rainfall and an increase in the sewer district’s efforts to address problems related to stormwater runoff from hard surfaces. The Regional Stormwater Management Program is funded by a fee on your NEORSD bill. The fees are calculated based on the amount of impervious surface area on your property, such as rooftops, driveways and patios.

Property owners have options to make changes or improvements to their properties to reduce the amount of runoff affecting local streams and storm sewers. Actions like disconnecting downspouts, installing rain barrels, or planting rain gardens are some of the ways property owners can better control runoff on their property. On-site stormwater management helps protect water quality and reduce flooding and erosion. For more information, please visit neorsd.org/fee-credit, where you can fill out any applicable applications.

Questions? Contact us (216) 881-8247 or tweet us @neorsd.

Kirsten Bull is the Communications Coordinator, Communications and Community Relations Department for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.