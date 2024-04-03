Upcoming Events

Presentation - "Stories from a NASA Photographer"

Presented by Marv Smith

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Marv Smith served as the Lead Photographer at NASA Glenn Research Center for thirty-seven years until his retirement in 2023. Join us as he shares one hundred of his NASA photos, along with the intriguing stories behind them. The result is a visual history of this landmark institution. Free eclipse glasses will be available after the program while supplies last.

Documentary - "Eclipse Over America"

Sunday, April 7, 2024

2:00 p.m. (60 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

The April 8, 2024 eclipse will be the first total solar eclipse visible over Lakewood since 1806, putting us directly in what is known as the ‘path of totality.’ Prepare for the celestial spectacle with Nova's Eclipse Over America. The film documents the events surrounding the August 21, 2017, path of totality for both scientists and the public, while explaining the significance of this once in a lifetime phenomenon. Free eclipse glasses will be available after the documentary while supplies last.