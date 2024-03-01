Meet Me At Cove

During my pregnancy, two friends suggested the Lakewood Family Room's Wednesday parent group for lactation and newborn support. I joined shortly after my daughter's birth, finding immense support and friendship. Battling postpartum depression, I found solace and camaraderie with fellow parents, realizing I wasn't alone. As my daughter grows, the Family Room remains our haven for play and connection. I'm grateful to Ms. Jess, Cove Community Center staff, and volunteers for making us feel like part of the family.

Megan and Lily