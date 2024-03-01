Lincoln Jump Rope Club Raises Over $10,000 For The American Heart Association

Lincoln fourth and fifth grade Jump Rope Club members performed for students, parents and staff for the school's Kids Heart Challenge celebration of the end of the two-week campaign. The Kids Heart Challenge focuses on whole body well-being, helping students improve their own health and better their character while raising life-saving donations for the American Heart Association to help kids with special hearts. Students raised $10,830 for AHA this year, boosting the school's total to $135,749 since 1999! Kudos to the students and to PE teacher Nicole Anderson for such great spirit and big hearts!