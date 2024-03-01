Lakewood City Schools Receives “Tech Boosts” Award From Cox Communications

Despite the important work nonprofits and community organizations do in the communities they serve, many are lacking the modern technology tools needed to perform their missions to the fullest. To bridge this technology gap, Cox Communications today announced it has awarded grants to nonprofit groups committed to investing in technology equipment for the betterment of its patrons and mission. In Ohio, the company awarded a $10,000 “boost” to Lakewood City Schools.

This marks the seventh year of the Cox Communications Tech Boosts program, and the goal remains the same: to help nonprofits invest in technology equipment and services that enrich the lives of community members while fulfilling their missions to the fullest.

This technology grant is awarded to organizations which reinforce intellectual prosperity and are committed to improving humanity. The nonprofit must demonstrate how the organization will positively impact one of four categories with its Tech Boost award. These include: Environment and Conservation; Health; Early Childhood Education; and Empowering Families and Individuals for Success.

Lakewood City Schools will use its Tech Boost to support its Lego STEAM Park Education kits to benefit the district’s kindergarteners. These kits lay the foundation for technological skills, introduce fundamental concepts of mechanical engineering, and explore the world of simple machines. As a result of the $10,000 infusion, Lakewood City Schools will purchase kits for all kindergarten classes across the district. This initiative will impact over 300 students annually, and the kits are reusable and require no ongoing replenishment, ensuring a sustainable and long-lasting educational resource for kindergarten classes for years to come.

“Cox is thrilled to recognize Lakewood City Schools as part of the 2024 Tech Boosts program, and eager to see the new Lego kits deployed across the district,” said Rob Brill, Ohio market vice president, Cox Communications. “We have been passionate about supporting STEAM learning for years and recognize that the impact of programs like those created by the Lakewood school system have a prolonged and meaningful impact. Congratulations!”

For more information on the Tech Boost program, visit: https://www.coxcharitiesne.org/tech-boosts



###

Jeff Lavery is the public relations manager for Cox Communications in the East region.