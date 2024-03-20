Keep Lakewood Beautiful to Host 'Pop Up, Pick Up, Pour Up' Cleanup Event On March 27

Keep Lakewood Beautiful is pleased to announce its first ‘Pop Up, Pick Up, Pour Up’ event of 2024. Join our volunteer-led group on Wednesday, March 27, at 6 pm at the northwest corner of Madison Avenue and Warren Road to do good, have fun, and make friends.

Pop Up - Meet at the northwest corner of Madison Avenue and Warren Road near University Hospitals Urgent Care (14800 Madison Ave) at 6 pm. Bags, vests, gloves, and litter tongs will be provided.

Pick Up - Help us to pick up litter and beautify the public spaces and commercial corridors along Madison and Warren.

Pour Up - Afterwards, around 7, we'll head to Red Rose Cafe to pour up a drink (pay as you go) in celebration of a job well done.

Visit our Facebook event to learn more. This event will be postponed in the event of inclement weather.

We hope you can join us to beautify our community!

Matt Bixenstine enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.