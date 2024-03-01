Fire And Ice Hockey Game: Lakewood Fire Department And LHS Hockey Teams + Alumni Face Off For Fundraiser Sat March 23

Join us Saturday, March 23 at Winterhurst from 4pm to 7pmfor a fun filled community event to support the special education students in Lakewood High School’s MILES Unit!

Watch our very own Lakewood Fire Department face off in a thrilling hockey game vs. the Lakewood High School hockey program!

Tickets are $5 and are available for pregame purchase at www.lakewoodfirefighters.com or at the door on game night (cash only). Doors open at 4:00pm with puck drop at 5. Kids under 5 are free!!

Concessions will be available along with a 50/50 raffle, $5 sideboards and $1 Chuck-a-puck with awesome prize packs from local donors!!

All proceeds will be directly benefiting the students of the MILES Unit and will be used locally in the community to teach students valuable daily living skills, on community based outings, for classroom supplies and to provide experiences to students that they otherwise would not have access to!

We hope to see you at the game!

Winterhurst is located at 14740 Lakewood Hts Blvd.