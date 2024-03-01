Easter Egg Hunt (And Palm Procession)

Please join us at Lakewood Presbyterian Church for our palm procession and Sunday morning worship on March 24, 2024 at 9:45 am.

We will usher in Holy week by waving palms as we parade through the sanctuary. All ages are welcome. We will meet at 9:45 am in the Lucas Youth Parlor below the sanctuary to receive palms.

After worship, LPC would like to welcome children, infants to 5th grade, to participate in our annual Indoor Easter Egg Hunt. Each child who registers can collect a set of colored eggs to exchange for candy and prizes.

Registration is required to reserve your set of eggs. Meet on our lower level in Lawther Hall at 11:20 am. Please register via the signup genius on our Facebook event or email akennedy@lakewoodpresbyterian.org .

All community members are welcome!