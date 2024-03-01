Dr. G's Lakewood Ranger Round-Up: Lakewood Prevails In OHSAA Finals

March 2: Lakewood Rangers vs Hudson Explorers

To beat a tough and physical Hudson squad, the Lakewood Rangers needed to play with peak level effort and mental toughness. They did just that, and after 32 tense minutes, behind a great team effort and some clutch plays, the Rangers prevailed in the OHSAA Sectional Final 58-55.

Lakewood held a small lead most of the way, but when the Explorers finally took the lead late in the 3rd quarter, junior guard Luke Vannucci (13 points) cooly hit a transition 3 pointer from the top of the key--perhaps the most important basket of the game-- halting Hudson's momentum and calming their increasingly engaged fans. From there, junior guard Lucas Seguine used his superb ball handling skills to score 6 of his game high 16 points in the decisive fourth quarter. Great team defense on the last two Hudson possessions meant a win for Lakewood and a welcome reprieve from a nail-biting overtime period.

The three senior starters, in their last game at the East Gym, played strong at both ends. Jack Gowan (11 points) cashed in three 3 pointers, had two steals, and helped stake the Rangers to an early lead. Dominic Peck (6 points) scored 4 critical points late, each time pushing the Lakewood lead to 3 points. Senior Drew Jablonowski was vintage Drew, fiercely battling for rebounds against the much larger Hudson squad, finishing strong at the rim (14 points), and, most of all, setting a tone--and standard--of intensity that lifts the whole team.

It was all hands on deck today--the student section was all that and more--loud, proud, positive and engaged. The pep band and cheer squad did their part and then some. The whole Ranger family seemed to adopt our Softball teams mantra--Mudita--an ethic that celebrates the achievements of others. Hats off to Hudson, like Lakewood a community-based team that played hard and represented their school and town well. Congratulations to Coach Cammock, his staff, and of course the players for their never back down attitude. The Rangers go to Twinsburg to face St. Ignatius Wednesday night in the District Semi-Finals. The squad from 44107 are decided underdogs, but of course one thing is assured—our Lakewood Rangers are one team, from one town, that will give it their all. Long Live Lakewood