Do The Bunny Hop And Hop On Over

Hop on over to Grace Lutheran Church, 13030 Madison Ave., on Saturday March 23 at 9:30 am for an Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza. Children ages 3-10 and their families are invited to join us for a morning of fun. Come play games like Bunny Golf and Guess the Number of Jelly Beans to win prizes. Make crafts including an Easter necklace, a magnet and a standing cross. Decorate your own cookie and enjoy eating it at the refreshment center. Have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Color a bag to collect your prizes and crafts and the eggs you find on your Easter Egg Hunt which ends at 11:00 am.

This fun-filled event is free and open to the community. Anyone interested will also be able to tour our preschool which is enrolling students now for the 2024-25 school year.

The Easter Bunny will be looking for you.

Naomi Schiffrik was born and raised in Lakewood. LHS class of '68. She is currently the administrator for Grace Preschool. She's been happily married for over 50 years, mother of 3, grandmother of 6.