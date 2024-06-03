Youth Mission Trip June 17-21: Giving Me Life!

Lakewood Presbyterian Church Youth Group will be joining with Middleburg Heights Community United Church of Christ for their triennial Mission Trip from June 17th-21st, themed: "Giving Me Life!"

Any 6th through 12th grader is welcome to join us for this unique experience. This is a great opportunity to build up community service hours, learn about your faith, and build friendships.

We will drive to Lotts Creek Community School (LCCS) www.lottscreek.org in Kentucky, where we will serve those in need. The school was founded in 1933 as a residential settlement school. What started as a small cabin, is now a three-story school with girls' and boys' dormitories. It is now home to Cordia School, a food pantry and thrift shop. They help provide scholarships, medical assistance, and home repair after hurricanes and major flooding.

Past projects with youth have included: rehab projects including replacing bathroom flooring in trailers, building a handicap ramp, playground rehabs, and painting. There is no need to be skilled in any of these areas. Training will be provided, and jobs will depend on the number of skilled leaders available.

The trip won’t all be work. Youth will have time to see the local sights, hike, get to know the community, rest, play games, and build bonds and memories to last a lifetime.

If you have a 6th-12th grader who would like to participate we are asking for a $25 deposit by March 31st, the full price is expected to be $75 unless we can raise all of the funds needed.

Please contact akennedy@jcu.edu for more information or to receive the permission forms. Deposits or donations can be made out to Lakewood Presbyterian Church with a note that it is for the Youth Mission Trip and who it is for. These can be dropped off in the office to Aliyah Kennedy’s mailbox.