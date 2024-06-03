Students Building New City Garage
One of the many reasons we are fortunate in Lakewood is the partnership between our schools and the city.
On Feb. 26, students in West Shore Career-Tech's Construction Trades program began a project that will become a physical reminder of that collaboration as they began work on a new garage for Cove Community Center.
Can't wait to watch the progress as these students learn employable and practical skills that will serve them for a lifetime! Stop by Cove and check out the progress. It's going up fast!
Volume 20, Issue 5, Posted 3:51 PM, 03.06.2024