Starr Gazer

MARCH

ARIES: The Ram, not known to be shy, is brewing up some Guinness behind the scenes; the Luck of the Irish has deposited the Pot o’ Gold in your House of Finances; share the wealth.

TAURUS: It is time for the Bull to come out of its Bullpen and trade the red cape in for a green one; the Sun is shining on your friends & associations; get thee to the Irish pub for corned beef.

GEMINI: The Luck of the Irish is gathering moss behind the scenes for the Twins, while the leprechauns are doubling your pleasure in your career sector along with the Euros at the office.

CANCER: The Sun is shining on the Crab’s foreign travel; maybe it is time to take a trip overseas; it's also blessing your house of friendships, bringing the lads & lassies to the land.

LEO: Top o’ the mornin’ to the Lion/Lioness, the Irish luck is shining in your house of other people’s resources, & the Pot of Gold is shining brightly in your career sector; early refund?

VIRGO: Virgos are making decisions regarding their relationships this month, while Jupiter (bearer of gifts) is bestowing its rainbows in the land of foreign travel; grab a leprechaun & fly.

LIBRA: The Sun is shining on the Libran house of health this month, while Jupiter is visiting your house of other’s resources, the Pot o’ Gold is coming from others; dance an Irish jig.

SCORPIO: The Scorpion is doubly blessed in the relationship sector, put the stinger away for St. Patty’s Day, enjoy a bit of the craic, grab a lassie, pour a Guinness & sing a little Moondance.

SAGITTARIUS: Home & family is where the Centaur is pointing his bow & arrow this St. Patty’s Day – Jupiter’s in the health house, so be careful of overdoing too much of a smashing thing.

CAPRICORN: The Sun is shining its Luck on the Goat’s community sector; get out of the office; the lucky shamrock has landed in the romance field. May the wind be at your back.

AQUARIUS: The Sun is bringing its Luck o’ the Irish in your house of gold & green, & the lucky shamrock is making a visit at the gaff; get out the Karaoke, & sing O’ Danny Boy with the clan.

PISCES: It’s all about you, Fish; the Sun, Saturn, Mercury & Neptune are all in Pisces to start the month; the Luck of the Irish is shining over your pond; look for the multitude of rainbows.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com