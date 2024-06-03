Oh, What A Night!

“Time to Dance: A Leap Day Dance Party" was a tremendous success! Guests, both familiar faces and first-timers, flaunted their style with sequins, gowns, beautiful dresses, sweaters, and even a 59-year-old prom dress (still rocking the fit!) a fancy tux, dinner jackets, ties, and matching shirts.

Everyone enjoyed a delicious meal by Karen King Catering. Tasty treats from Despina’s Bakery, Tommy’s Pastries, KB Confections, Sweet Designs Chocolatier, and a beautifully decorated cake from Giant Eagle added to the sweetness of the occasion.

The H2O kids snapped photos in our trendy photo booth, stealing the spotlight and then some, while Michael on the Mic kept everyone dancing all night.

Big thanks to Michael on The Mic, kids from H2O - Help To Others, our sponsors Haven at Lakewood, Eliza Jennings, O'Neill Healthcare Lakewood, and everyone who helped transform Cove into magical dance hall!

Nancy Feighan is Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.