New Senior Programming At Cove Community Center
The staff of Cove Community Center are always on the lookout for new and exciting programming ideas for our senior participants. In 2024, our programming includes a monthly Bridge group, on Thursday, March 14th, and a Euchre group on Thursday, March 21st. Both games will start at 12:30 PM in the Cove Community Room.
Cove Community Center will also be offering an innovative new group, called “Awakening J.O.Y.” led by Dr. Marta Ockuly. This will be a creative expression class that will meet twice a month and will offer a multitude of ways to creatively express yourself through a variety of mediums, all led by Dr. Marta. Awakening J.O.Y will be offered on March 18th, beginning at 10:00 AM.
For more information on these or any other Division of Aging programming, please call the Activities Office at 216-529-5005 or email us at barry.wemyss@lakewoodoh.net .
Barry Wemyss
Volunteer Services Supervisor
City of Lakewood
Department of Human Services, Divison of Aging