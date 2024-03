The Garfield Drama Club will present the musical "Mean Girls Jr." Adapted from the 2004 blockbuster film and the Broadway smash hit, "Mean Girls" is a fearless musical about chasing popularity and being true to yourself. Performances on the Garfield cafeteria stage will be:

Wed., March 20 at 3:20 pm

Thurs., March 21 at 7:00 pm

Fri., March 22 at 7:00 pm