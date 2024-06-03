Dr. G's Lakewood Ranger Round-Up: Basketball

BOYS February 29: Rangers vs Midview Middies By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Lakewood Rangers (16-7), using superb individual skills and consistent teamwork, dismantled the Midview Middies of the SWC 75-43. Guards Lucas Seguine (19 points) and Luke Vannucci (16 points) dominated the game with shooting, slashing drives to the hoop, near flawless ball handling, and tenacious defense. Speaking of tenacious, if there is a more relentless player than post Drew Jablonowski (10 points, 14 rebounds) in NE Ohio, I haven't seen them. Never to be out-hustled, senior guard Dominic Peck (11 points) was, per usual, a force at both ends (no one beats him down the floor). Senior Jack Gowen (4 points) was tireless on both ends, with steals, rebounds and assists to set up teammates. Juniors Aidan Smith (7 points) Luke Bonvissuto (2 points) provided valuable minutes off the bench, making sure the Middies would never get back in the game. Seniors Griffin Starr and Like George finished out the scoring for the Rangers. The Lakewood Students Section brought numbers and energy, the Cheer Squad has never been better, and there were many teachers, parents, staff and community members rooting on the guys from 44107. Lorain County Schools get better media coverage than those in Cuyahoga County, and today's game was on the radio station. This is all the more reason I write these stories and am so appreciative of the great support our team gets despite attention from "established" media. Lakewood's next challenge will be this coming Saturday, 7:00pm when Hudson comes to town. Hudson is very tough, so, as always, no result is guaranteed save one: The Lakewood Rangers--one team from one town--will give it their all. Hope to see you there! Long Live Lakewood

GIRLS

February 23: Rangers vs Walsh Jesuit

Down 50-41 with 5 minutes left at Walsh Jesuit—junior "reserve" Elizabeth Doup, in a 4th quarter performance that ranks as one of the best in the long and storied history of Lakewood Rangers Girls Basketball--hit a 3-pointer to give the Rangers the lead, grabbed a key hustling rebound, then cooly hit two free throws to ice the game. She scored 11 (the last 11 of the game) of the 14 points and had two critical steals in those frenzied last minutes. Lakewood 54 Walsh Jesuit 50. This road, upset win against a much higher seed was a quintessential Lakewood team effort, marked by mental toughness and 32 minutes of fierce play.



Senior Delaney Garcia had one of the best games in her stellar career, leading all scorers with 19, blocking shots and grabbing many rebounds. Junior Layla Smith had one of her finest all-around games, scoring from inside and outside, rebounding and urging her teammates on at every turn. Senior Sophia Zarbo (5 points) was her usual bothersome self (to the opposition), handling the ball well, and playing her signature smothering defense. Speaking of smothering, per usual Senior Ally Bookman made all hustle plays—on both ends—and set up her teammates with scoring opportunities. Freshman point guard Charleigh Doxley was strong with the ball and scored 2 key points on free throws during Lakewood's 4th quarter comeback. Senior Lucy Henrikson hit a tone-setting three pointer early and played well on both ends. Senior Nora Germaine played sparingly, but spelled Delany and played strong defense.



Lakewood won this game with mental and physical toughness. The brutal non-conference schedule that our GLC-East Champions played helped prepare the Rangers for tonight's contest. Having seen more Lakewood athletic events than any living person, I can say unequivocally that this was one of the most enjoyable, memorable and improbable wins in the last 50 years.

Congratulations to coach Julie Work and the entire squad on writing a memorable chapter in the history of the Lakewood Rangers. Our Lakewood Rangers are one team, from one town that tonight--and every night—never backs down. Long Live Lakewood