District To Host Sessions On Student Anxiety

The Lakewood City Schools Student Services Dept. will host sessions for families and caregivers called "Too Much Tension: Strategies to Cope with Anxiety." Presenters will be Cleveland Clinic psychiatrist, Molly Wimbiscus, M.D., and clinical social worker, Ashley Penman, LISW-S, both with a wealth of experience working with Lakewood students and families.

The sessions aim to give a greater understanding of anxiety and ideas for how to help a student experiencing it. There will be an in-person session March 27 at Lakewood High School from 6-7:30 pm with a Q&A session at the end. A virtual session will be held April 2 from 6-7 pm. To register, please visit the Lakewood City Schools website at www.lakewoodcityschools.org and look for the article under News & Announcements.