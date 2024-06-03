Bringing Meals To Neighbors In Need

For those of us with reliable transportation and the physical ability to prepare our own food, taking care of our meal needs becomes almost an afterthought. However, for many of our neighbors, providing for those basic needs can be a huge challenge. The challenges homebound seniors face include getting food into the house, preparing meals, and handling the cleanup afterwards. Thankfully, many of our neighbors have made the commitment to stand up and help meet the needs of those most vulnerable neighbors in our community.

The Lakewood Division of Aging is looking for volunteers to deliver nutritious meals to homebound Lakewood seniors. We send out lunches Monday through Friday, between 10:30 AM and 12:00 PM. The time commitment is manageable, taking about one hour to complete. Our volunteers typically serve one day a week. This is a great service opportunity to do together with a friend, co-worker or a significant other. If you have reliable transportation, we will get you started. If this sounds like something that you would like more information on, then we would like to speak with you. Please call our Volunteer Services Office at 216-529-5005, or send an email to barry.wemyss@lakewoodoh.net.

Barry Wemyss is Volunteer Services Supervisor.