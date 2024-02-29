Upcoming Events

Vietnamese Art: Its History, Traditions and Modern Flourishing

Presented by Katie Kilory Blaser

Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Join Katie Kilroy Blaser of the Cleveland Museum of Art's Asian Art Department for a discussion of the beauty of Vietnamese art from its rich traditions to modern art scene. Learn more about Vietnamese art with a particular focus on blue-and-white ceramics and modern painting.

Vietnam Program-Documentary

Bolinao 52 (2007)

Directed by Duc Nguyen

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

A Vietnamese ship with refugees was stranded in the Pacific Ocean in 1988. During their thirty-seven days at sea, the group encountered violent storms, engine failures and abject hunger and thirst. The fifty-two out of the one-hundred-and-ten boat people who survived were rescued by Filipino fishermen who brought them to Bolinao in the Philippines. English and Vietnamese with English subtitles.

Meet the Authors: A Visit with the Northern Ohio Writers Guild

Hosted by Director James Crawford

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Join us for a special Meet the Author panel featuring seven members of the Northern Ohio Writers Guild. Emilia Rosa, Wendy Fedan, P.J. Grondin, Darlene Kuncytes, Breshea Anglin, R.J. Norgard and Andi Lawrencovna will discuss the books they have written- each from a unique genre. Director James Crawford will lead the conversation.