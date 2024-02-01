Many years ago, 56 to be exact, I was in First Grade and was moved to a special education class; they said I was a slow learner. While in that class, mainstreamed sudents called us many names that were not pleasant. When I told my mother, the advice she gave was: "Sticks and Stones will break your bones, but names will never hurt you."

Not to throw my Mom under the bus, but on this one she was wrong.

Words can tear down or build up a person or relationship and they can hurt, and in some cases be remembered for a lifetime. For example, when your boss compliments you on a job well done, you feel really good. When your significant other tells you the relationship is over, you feel bad. The list goes on and for both uplifting words and those used to put others down in a mean way.

We should make every effort to use words that create a positive result or a positive behavior change.

Gregory Norris is a 30-year Corporate Security Professional and 20-year Golf and Life Skills Coach with First Tee who enjoys writing.