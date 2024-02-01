Scholarship Opportunity For Women

College Club West is offering scholarships for women over age 25 who are seeking a 4-year degree or a graduate degree in any field. The candidates must be residents of Cuyahoga County or surrounding counties. The scholarships will be offered for the academic year 2024-2025 and will be in the amount of $2000 or more. Each candidate must complete the application process which can be found on the College Club West website at http://www.collegeclubwest.org/scholarships and submit all required documents by March 15, 2024.

Awards are based on the recipient's financial needs, career goals, and academic achievements. These scholarships will be awarded in mid-May 2024.



