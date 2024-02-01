The Lakewood Women’s Club Presents - Women Honoring Women 2024;

A FUN Fashion Thrift Show.

The Lakewood Women’s Club is once again hosting its annual Women Honoring Women Celebration (WHW) event to be held at Vosh on April 11th at 6:00 PM where we will be serving appetizers & drinks that are included with the cost of admission.

The event showcases women who exemplify charitable service and economic enrichment in the Lakewood community and recognizes women for a variety of accomplishments ranging from both career, volunteer and philanthropic endeavors. This annual fundraiser helps fund our scholarship program that is awarded each year to a female Lakewood resident who is pursuing a higher education.

This years scholarship will be in honor of Patty Ryan, Past President & CEO of the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce who was one of the Community Leaders that helped us review our nominees every year for WHW.

Our theme this year is a “FUN Fashion Thrift Show“ where we will be featuring & modeling local thrift store fashions currently available in their stores. We will also be featuring donated fashion items from our own LWC members collection available to purchase via silent auction.

In addition to inviting all of the current and past honorees and nominees, friends and family as well as members of the Lakewood community are encourgaed to attend. Come help us celebrate and recognize all of their accomplishments over the years. Doors open at 6 pm and drinks and food are included in the ticket price. Come be part of a truly inspirational, exhilarating, and bonding evening!

Register Today!

Tickets can be purchased at either our website www.lakewoodwomensclub.org,or on

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-honoring-women-2024-tickets-809731036327

About the Lakewood Women’s Club

The Lakewood Women's Club (formerly known as Junior Women's Club of Lakewood) was founded in 1962, with roots going back to the early 1920's. It has provided, and continues to provide, a philanthropic organization for women who are interested in serving their community while enjoying a program geared to fun and friendship.

Torey Via Worron is President & Women Honoring Women Co-Chairperson for The Lakewood Women's Club.