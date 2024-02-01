Kira Krivosh For Common Pleas Judge

In Lakewood, the Krivosh family is known for their restaurants, but Kira Krivosh is making her own name based on her public service.

Her father- and mother-in-law, Mickey and Patty Krivosh, founded Around the Corner, a mainstay for good food, drink and entertainment in 1974. The family opened the more upscale Georgetown in 2011 and VOSH, a wedding and event space adjacent to the warehouse in 2013. Kira’s husband, Ryan and his sister Jennifer manage both restaurants.

Kira is running to be a judge on the Court of Common Pleas General Division with the endorsement of the County Democratic Party, Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer and a

slew of unions including North-Shore AFL-CIO and the Cleveland Building & Construction Trades Council.

Kira’s 14 years legal career includes civil and criminal law and experience at the federal, county and municipal court levels, as well as judicial experience as a magistrate. As a magistrate handling complex support enforcement cases for nearly three years, Kira makes high-stakes decisions that shape the course of families’ lives. She both holds wrongdoers accountable, and sets people up to succeed by connecting them to supportive services. The warrant recall program she assisted with helps people become more productive citizens and gives them a fresh start.

During her eight years as an Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, Kira and her team helped secure $17.6 million for families and children in Cuyahoga County. She also

gained valuable criminal experience during her time with the Garfield Heights Law Department.

Kira stays connected to the community’s needs through her volunteer work. She is a former Board member for the Citizens Committee for the Lakewood Animal Shelter. She now serves on the Board of Open Doors Academy, an organization devoted to providing afterschool and summer programs and opportunities for under-served children. Kira co-founded the Giving Tree Project with State. Sen. Nickie Antonio to distribute supplies to high-need communities during the height of the Covid pandemic, including in Lakewood.

Kira has the innovative ideas and broad experience Cuyahoga County needs and deserves in a judge. You can support Kira by voting for her starting February 21 and through election day on March 19.