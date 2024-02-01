Horace Mann Families Give Books To Hospitalized Children
Big cheers to the amazing Horace Mann students, parents and grandparents who collectively gathered a treasure trove of new books to bring joy to children hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic.
The power of giving was on full display during the Scholastic Book Fair organized by Horace Mann's PTA on Grandperson's Day as many were so generous with their book purchases to donate! Your thoughtfulness is sure to make a positive impact on the young patients.
Volume 20, Issue 5, Posted 1:44 PM, 02.21.2024