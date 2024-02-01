Herb Guild Offers Scholarship To Westside Seniors

The Herb Guild Garden Club is offering a $2,000 scholarship to graduating high school seniors, as well as Lorain County Community College and Cuyahoga Community College current freshmen and sophomore students. Applicants must be residents of the State of Ohio and a U.S. citizen (international or foreign exchange students are not eligible). Only students with a proposed academic study in agriculture, agriscience, botany, culinary arts, environmental science, forestry, greenhouse and nursery management, horticulture, landscaping, and natural resource management are eligible for this scholarship.

To obtain an application, go to the Herb Guild web site: theherbguild.org or call Karol Polkinghorn at 440-554-7755. Deadline for applying is April 3, 2024.

Barbara Armstrong is the Publicity Person for the Herb Guild Garden Club of Westlake.