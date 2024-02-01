Gluten In Beauty Products

In our salon a client told me of her extreme sensitivity to gluten. I looked up "What is gluten?" having known it was in food, but why beauty products? Gluten is a protein, oil or extract from grains. It may cause skin reactions such as itchiness and rashes.

If your sensitivity is mild, you can use products with gluten. Just make sure to wash your hands and keep it away from your eyes.

If you are allergic or intolerant, we have some gluten free products: Paul Mitchell, All Nutrient, Hempz-- all shampoos, lotions, and hair styling products. Knowing there are gluten free products available, there are no worries if you feel you'd be better without it. I was glad the client let me know so that we could pick out the right things for her.

A small place with people with product knowledge can save a person trying to read that very small print on bottles. At our customers' request we have now added even more products to our store within our salon.





