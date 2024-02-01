Dr. G's Lakewood Ranger Round-Up: Basketball

GIRLS

February 18: Rangers vs. Twinsburg Tigers

Today, the Lakewood Girls—many of whom were playing in their last ever game at the East Gym—showed physical and mental toughness in a hard earned 46-42 win over Twinsburg. After the Tigers had rallied from 10 points down to tie the game (40-40) in the waning minutes, senior Delaney Garcia (next stop Baldwin Wallace) scored the last two of her game high 20 points, and senior Sophia Zarbo (6 points and stifling defense) drained a put back to give the Rangers a short lived "cushion." The Tigers eventually gained possession down 2 points with 20 seconds left, which is when junior Layla Smith (9 points) took over, fighting for a key rebound—she was strong on the boards all game—and hitting 2 free throws to clinch the win. Freshman Chalerigh Doxley (6 points) was strong at point, dishing out assists and running the offense. Senior Lucy Henrikson (5 points) played well on both ends, hitting a big 3 pointer to stake the Rangers to an early lead. Senior Ally Bookman and junior Elizabeth Doup gave valuable minutes, and contributed without scoring. Lakewood never trailed, but a determined Twinsburg squad kept coming, and seemed to have it all going their way when they tied it on a long 3-pointer with several Ranger starters—Garcia, Doxley and Smith—in foul trouble. Without Lakewood's focus and mental toughness, the Tigers would have won. But the Rangers were determined to win their last (ever for some) home game, and Delaney, Sophia and Layla made sure of it. Congratulations to the Tigers on a strong game, and kudos to the Rangers for prevailing in the end. Long Live Lakewood.

BOYS

February 6: Rangers vs Rocky River



In an intense rivalry game, the Lakewood Rangers got vital help from the bench and prevailed 55-50 over a very physical Rocky River squad. The Rangers built a 14 point lead early in the 4th quarter that evaporated down to 2 points with one minute left in the game. Lucas Seguine (7 points) then split a pair of free throws, and after the Rangers forced a turnover, reserves Aidan Smith (7 points) and Luke Bonvissuto (11 points) hit two free throws each to clinch the game and send a raucous students section home with smiles all around. Bonvissuto hit three 3 pointers, rebounded well, and played his best game as a Ranger. Lakewood doesn't win this game without the fine play of Bonvissuto and Aidan Smith.



Luke Vannucci led all players in scoring (15 points) adding four more 3 pointers to his school record, and standing up well to an evening of harassing defense. Seguine likewise, as the primary ball handler, set up the Ranger offense and handled on ball pressure very well. Jack Gowan (2 points) and Dominic Peck (3 points) battled hard all night, and contributed on both ends.



The tone of the game centered in large part around Drew Jablonowski (8 points), who fought (not literally, but it was very physical) against a spate of River big men all night, finally fouling out on an unusual double foul in the waning minutes. Drew's stat line is decent (he also had 9 rebounds) but the numbers don't match the intensity and overall production he brought tonight—and brings every night for that matter. He's a relentless Ranger.



The Cheer Squad and Student Section were all in for the team tonight, rooting with a little extra zest against our always tough over-the-bridge rival. It looked for a time like the Pirates might sail into Lakewood and capture a win. The Rangers staggered a bit down the stretch, but steadied the ship and prevailed. Congratulations to Coach Cammock, his staff and all the players on showing both the mental and physical toughness needed to win tonight's exciting game between two community based teams. Long Live Ranger Basketball, and Long Live Lakewood.









