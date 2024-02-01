Cuyahoga Board Of Developmental Disabilities Helps In Many Ways

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Do you know about the local board that assists county residents with DD?

The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Cuyahoga DD) supports and empowers people with DD to live, learn, work and play in our community.

When applying for eligibility, you might talk to different people depending on your age. Services for children ages 0-3 are administrated by Bright Beginnings: call 216-698-7500. Services for people age three through adulthood should call Cuyahoga DD Eligibility at 216-736-2673. In any case, your needs will be assessed, and you will learn if you qualify for services.

Cuyahoga DD supports people in many ways, based on your age and what you need to live a full life. Sometimes, Cuyahoga DD provides the services, which can range from helping people navigate public transit or prepare for their BMV temps exam, to recommending adaptive technology for greater independence, or helping people living at home cover expenses for specific items or services. Other times, you’ll be referred or introduced to other partners or caregivers who can help you achieve your goals.

Community groups and businesses can request presentations from the Cuyahoga DD Good Life Ambassadors: adults with DD who share their perspective and lived experiences to help create disability acceptance and inclusion. Search “Request a Presentation” at CuyahogaBDD.org.

No matter your requirements, Cuyahoga DD wants to help! Learn more online at www.CuyahogaBDD.org. If you or someone you know wants to apply for services, call our Eligibility line at 216-736-2673.

Lynn B. Johnson, MFA, APR is the Communications Administrator for Cuyahoga DD.