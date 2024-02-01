Community Survey: The City Of Lakewood Wants To Hear From You!

Attention Lakewood Residents!

You are invited to complete and share our second biennial Lakewood Community Survey, which will help the City of Lakewood to better understand what is on the mind of our community, what our residents appreciate about our city, as well as some of the challenges that we may face. This survey is anonymous and the results will be shared with Lakewood leadership, presented to City Council, and with the broader Lakewood community!

The Lakewood Community Survey is sponsored by the Lakewood Community Relations Advisory Commission (LCRAC). LCRAC is a group of volunteer residents serving in an advisory capacity for the purpose of educating, informing, and making recommendations to City officials on matters related to community relations in an effort to advance respect for diversity, equality, and bonds of mutuality. You can visit our page on the city website for more information about LCRAC.

Please take a moment to fill out and share our community-wide survey and help our city better serve you!

You can fill out the survey digitally by scanning the QR Code. In addition, paper copies and a drop box for completed submissions are available at both the Madison and Main branch of the Lakewood Public Library. The deadline to complete the survey is March 15th, 2024.

Thank you so much for contributing and helping to ensure that we live in a community that values and considers all of our residents!

Mary Kennedy has been a proud Birdtown resident since 2010. She is an active participant in several grassroots community initiatives, a member of the Lakewood Tree Advisory and Education Board and the Lakewood Community Relations Advisory Commission, and an enthusiastic Lakewood parent. She has been a public high school science educator for the past 10 years in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. She enjoys the outdoors, karoake, live music, and crafting.