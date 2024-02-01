Anniversary Concert By Congito Jaffe At Blue Cafe

Noted singer/songwriter Congito Jaffe will present a performance of his mellow, melodic, original folk/Americana music 6:30 pm Saturday, March 2, at the Blue Cafe, 15715 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio---this event will mark two years since the first Blue Cafe concert by Congito on March 10,2022.

Congito will present some new works featuring the poetic lyricism of Rocky River poet Lady Ives and the mesmerizing vocals and guitar innovations of Congito, songs of seasonal change, love lost and found, life in all the changes, challenges, and beauty of a complex world.

A recent commentator after a Congito performance at a Lorain, Ohio coffeehouse noted that, "Congito immerses the listener in an espresso bathed melodic rich world that transports the listener to a warm folk music inspired vibe of 1971." This event is FREE and family friendly.