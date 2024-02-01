Anniversary Concert By Congito Jaffe At Blue Cafe
Noted singer/songwriter Congito Jaffe will present a performance of his mellow, melodic, original folk/Americana music 6:30 pm Saturday, March 2, at the Blue Cafe, 15715 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio---this event will mark two years since the first Blue Cafe concert by Congito on March 10,2022.
Congito will present some new works featuring the poetic lyricism of Rocky River poet Lady Ives and the mesmerizing vocals and guitar innovations of Congito, songs of seasonal change, love lost and found, life in all the changes, challenges, and beauty of a complex world.
A recent commentator after a Congito performance at a Lorain, Ohio coffeehouse noted that, "Congito immerses the listener in an espresso bathed melodic rich world that transports the listener to a warm folk music inspired vibe of 1971." This event is FREE and family friendly.
martin jaffe
I am Congito Jaffe on facebook singer songwriter of melodic mellow folk music and veteran of Lakewood forums like Winchester songwriters events Kelly's pub and others I will be sending a news release about my upcoming spring gigs in Lakewood-- in the past I was director of InfoPLace the career resource center for adults of Cuyahoga County Public Library and a writer for Cleveland Jewish News--my recent political and social commentaries have appeared in JEWTHINK, the UK website of social issues.